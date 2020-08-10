Close

Lighthouse cinema issues statement on wearing of face coverings

By Sarah Finnan

August 10, 2020 at 10:44am

The Lighthouse Cinema has issued a statement updating customers that face masks/face coverings will be required in all public areas of the building going forward.

With face coverings now a mandatory requirement in all shops, shopping centres and public indoor settings including libraries and cinemas, Dublin's Lighthouse Cinema has issued their own statement on the matter.

Updating the public on what to expect on their next visit, the Lighthouse tweeted to say:

"Face coverings are mandatory for all public areas of the building, including lobby, walkways and bathrooms. You are welcome to remove face coverings once you are seated in screen or in our café and bar."

Other changes that have been implemented include an updated ticketing system that has been amended to allocate all seats for all screenings. According to staff, the system automatically leaves two empty seats between all separate bookings and every second row will also be left completely empty. Guests can still book to sit together, however, all tickets will need to be done in the one transaction if this is the case.

The same rules apply for the Lighthouse' sister cinema Pálás in Galway.

Header image via Facebook/The Lighthouse Cinema

