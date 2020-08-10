Lighthouse cinema issues statement on wearing of face coverings

The Lighthouse Cinema has issued a statement updating customers that face masks/face coverings will be required in all public areas of the building going forward.

With face coverings now a mandatory requirement in all shops, shopping centres and public indoor settings including libraries and cinemas, Dublin's Lighthouse Cinema has issued their own statement on the matter.

Updating the public on what to expect on their next visit, the Lighthouse tweeted to say:

"Face coverings are mandatory for all public areas of the building, including lobby, walkways and bathrooms. You are welcome to remove face coverings once you are seated in screen or in our café and bar."

Please take the time to read before your visit - https://t.co/PEVqaLf0FL



Face coverings are mandatory for all public areas of the building, including lobby, walkways and bathrooms. You are welcome to remove face coverings once you are seated in screen or in our café and bar. pic.twitter.com/rtrtJgy12K — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) August 9, 2020

Other changes that have been implemented include an updated ticketing system that has been amended to allocate all seats for all screenings. According to staff, the system automatically leaves two empty seats between all separate bookings and every second row will also be left completely empty. Guests can still book to sit together, however, all tickets will need to be done in the one transaction if this is the case.

The same rules apply for the Lighthouse' sister cinema Pálás in Galway.

Header image via Facebook/The Lighthouse Cinema

READ NEXT: Kehoes pub shows neighbourly spirit is alive and well in the city centre