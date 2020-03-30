LISTEN: Dublin Airport air traffic control's welcome message to flight with PPE supplies

It's hard not to feel a swell of gratitude when watching the air traffic control message that welcomed home the flight carrying home crucial personal protective equipment (PPE).

Aer Lingus flight EI9019 touched down in Dublin Airport on Sunday afternoon, returning from Beijing with a shipment of vital PPE that is required by frontline workers to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The pilots of the Aer Lingus A330 were met with a poignant message as they approached the Irish coast.

The air traffic controller said: "EI9019 Failte abhaile. Dublin ATC are proud to be guiding you home safely today. On behalf of the IAA and the entire nation I would like to express our appreciation for all you are doing during this time of need.

"We have the red carpet rolled out on Runway 28 for you today so expect a straight in approach."

Officials began distributing the equipment around healthcare facilities on Sunday evening.

Sunday's delivery represents the first of 10 flights that will head to Beijing to bring vital PPE back to Ireland as part of a €208m deal as the country looks to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

READ NEXT - Contact tracing app for Irish smartphones could be rolled out in next 10 days