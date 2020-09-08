Local artists to 'barricade' Grogans entrance in solidarity with publicans

Local artists will show their support to all those who work in the hospitality industry this weekend, organising an exhibition at the entrance to Grogans pub on South Willliam Street in solidarity of publicans.

A statement about the exhibition shared to the Grogans Twitter account reads:

"It's tough for artists to get their work seen, but Grogan's bar has always favoured paint as well as pints.

The much-loved, iconic pub in Dublin's South William Street has long given artists a valuable platform to exhibit and sell their artwork in the heart of the city. And in a world where most galleries take anything from 20 to 50 per cent in commission, the pub has never taken a cent from any art pieces sold in their bar, making sure that the artists get all their hard-earned cash.'

Wanting to return the favour, the piece goes on to say that artists will show their solidarity to the ongoing struggle faced by publicans across the country by 'barricading the front of the iconic Dublin city pub with their art'.

Describing it as 'an incredible gesture', Grogans extended their sincere thanks to all involved - encouraging the public to support the exhibition.

This coming Saturday 13th September, the incredible @OrlaMellon has organised an exhibition in solidarity with our current situation.



This is an incredible gesture and we want to thank everyone involved.



The exhibition takes place all day Saturday so please show your support. pic.twitter.com/KxUFGF6K1W — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) September 7, 2020

Earlier today it was confirmed that so-called 'wet pubs' will be allowed to reopen later this month, subject to local restrictions. A meeting held this morning confirmed that Cabinet has decided on September 21 as the new reopening date.

Header image via Facebook/Grogans Castle Lounge

