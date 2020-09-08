Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Local artists to 'barricade' Grogans entrance in solidarity with publicans

By Sarah Finnan

September 8, 2020 at 1:45pm

Share:

Local artists will show their support to all those who work in the hospitality industry this weekend, organising an exhibition at the entrance to Grogans pub on South Willliam Street in solidarity of publicans.

A statement about the exhibition shared to the Grogans Twitter account reads:

"It's tough for artists to get their work seen, but Grogan's bar has always favoured paint as well as pints.

The much-loved, iconic pub in Dublin's South William Street has long given artists a valuable platform to exhibit and sell their artwork in the heart of the city. And in a world where most galleries take anything from 20 to 50 per cent in commission, the pub has never taken a cent from any art pieces sold in their bar, making sure that the artists get all their hard-earned cash.'

Wanting to return the favour, the piece goes on to say that artists will show their solidarity to the ongoing struggle faced by publicans across the country by 'barricading the front of the iconic Dublin city pub with their art'.

Describing it as 'an incredible gesture', Grogans extended their sincere thanks to all involved - encouraging the public to support the exhibition.

Earlier today it was confirmed that so-called 'wet pubs' will be allowed to reopen later this month, subject to local restrictions. A meeting held this morning confirmed that Cabinet has decided on September 21 as the new reopening date.

Header image via Facebook/Grogans Castle Lounge

READ NEXT: Dublin chef says viral photo of elderly gent sitting alone highlights importance of good bar staff

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin pub announces temporary closure after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Popular fried chicken restaurant shares 'gentle reminder' to customers

The Naked Collective launch new tasty drinks range with a heap of health benefits

Top doctor says she "doesn't see pubs in Dublin opening any time soon"

You may also love

Dublin pub announces temporary closure after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Popular fried chicken restaurant shares 'gentle reminder' to customers

Top doctor says she "doesn't see pubs in Dublin opening any time soon"

A Dublin park is set to be renamed after Boyzone singer Stephen Gately

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.