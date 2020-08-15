Close

Local deli owner 'full of rage' after run-in with DCC over outdoor tables

By Sarah Finnan

August 15, 2020 at 1:45pm

Having only reopened on July 20th, the team at 147 Deli is still trying to get used to a new setup. Adjusting to a different way of doing things, a run-in with the council is probably the very last thing they need on their plate.

The team at 147 Deli is fuming after an incident with Dublin City Council (DCC) this morning. Approached by a DCC official over their outdoor tables and sandwich board, the situation has made owner Barry question"why would you bother opening a business in this town?"

Sharing a photo of the outdoor setup on Twitter, 147 Deli wrote:

"When @DubCityCouncil rock up and say that you need a license for the sandwich board and the tables aren't allowed... why would you bother opening a business in this town? So full of rage right now!"

An extremely trying time for business owners in the hospitality industry, according to one supporter, it is a "really bad time to be imposing an extra permit on businesses who have just reopened".

Others criticised the council for "fighting the wrong fight", describing it as "absolute madness" and writing:

"Surely places being innovative and opening are worth much more to the state right now than a blackboard licence."

Header image via Twitter/147 Deli

