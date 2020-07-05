Locals criticise Phoenix Park fireworks for 'terrifying' local wildlife

Spectacular as they were, many have criticised the Phoenix Park fireworks display last night saying that it is irresponsible considering the park is home to local wildlife, not to mention its proximity to Dublin Zoo.

Yesterday's Fourth of July fireworks display has stirred up quite a fuss in Dublin with locals criticising the event for its effect on local wildlife. Originally cancelled due to Covid-19, organisers later reversed this decision with the US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward F. Crawford, confirming that it would go ahead as planned.

Choosing to dedicate the display to the country's hardworking frontline staff, commenting ahead of the event Crawford said:

"The 2020 fireworks display will go forward in honour of Ireland’s frontline workers for their incredible commitment during a very difficult time. We hope that when you see and hear the fireworks over Phoenix Park at 11pm, you will give thanks for their selfless efforts to make us all safer."

Great fireworks display tonight on July 4th honouring the men and women working on the frontline 🎆 pic.twitter.com/Hi4wGGUSos — Diarmaid Keane (@Keane_D) July 5, 2020

Last night's fireworks display from the American ambassador's residence in the Phoenix Park was in honour of the frontline workers who have kept us safe in these frightening times. Thank you for all your bravery @HSELive @INMO_IRL and thank you @USEmbassyDublin for the show! — Liz Farsaci (@AllDolledUp_Liz) July 5, 2020

That was a serious fireworks display at the US Ambassador’s Residence in the Phoenix Park in Dublin tonight#4thofJuly2020 pic.twitter.com/bZTYgGTKQq — Fergal O'Brien (@FergalOBrienTV) July 4, 2020

However, while people have agreed that the display was well-intentioned, several have condemned the event with one local adding that fireworks should be "forbidden" in Phoenix Park given that it is home to so many free-roaming deer and other animals.

Horrified to hear that the #USEmbassy set off fireworks for the #4thofJuly in #Phoenixpark scaring the crap out of the deer and every other animal there. Brilliant. That will be really good for the wildlife there. — Christina Kenny (@Kenny16103716) July 5, 2020

I hear that these fireworks are causing havoc for the deer and fawns in Phoenix Park 😬



Every dog in Dublin will be shaking like a leaf tonight https://t.co/9zjUdDvmUp — Karrie (@KarrieKehoe) July 4, 2020

