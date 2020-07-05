Close

Locals criticise Phoenix Park fireworks for 'terrifying' local wildlife

By Sarah Finnan

July 5, 2020 at 10:46am

Spectacular as they were, many have criticised the Phoenix Park fireworks display last night saying that it is irresponsible considering the park is home to local wildlife, not to mention its proximity to Dublin Zoo.

Yesterday's Fourth of July fireworks display has stirred up quite a fuss in Dublin with locals criticising the event for its effect on local wildlife. Originally cancelled due to Covid-19, organisers later reversed this decision with the US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward F. Crawford, confirming that it would go ahead as planned.

Choosing to dedicate the display to the country's hardworking frontline staff, commenting ahead of the event Crawford said:

"The 2020 fireworks display will go forward in honour of Ireland’s frontline workers for their incredible commitment during a very difficult time. We hope that when you see and hear the fireworks over Phoenix Park at 11pm, you will give thanks for their selfless efforts to make us all safer."

However, while people have agreed that the display was well-intentioned, several have condemned the event with one local adding that fireworks should be "forbidden" in Phoenix Park given that it is home to so many free-roaming deer and other animals.

Header image via Twitter/Diarmaid Keane

