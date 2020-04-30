Close

Lord Mayor issues statement saying parks could close if people sit in groups

By James Fenton

April 30, 2020 at 11:28am

Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon has released a statement which advises the public that parks could shut if people sit in groups or congregate.

With another Bank Holiday weekend on the horizon, there are concerns that people will flout social distancing regulations put in place by the government. The latest restrictions are due to expire on Tuesday, May 5 and ahead of the long weekend, Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon has moved to remind Dubliners to 'abide by the advice of the health authorities to continue practicing social distancing.'

This week is World Parks Week and Brabazon opens by saying 'The value of urban parks, greenspace and nature is celebrated each year around the world during World Parks Week. More than ever the importance of parks for recreation, being close to nature and health, and well-being has been highlighted by the Covid-19 environment in which we now find ourselves.'

However, Brabazon, who took over from previous Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe earlier this year, asks people not to 'sit in groups or congregate in parks', adding ' otherwise, and reluctantly, individual parks may have to be closed.'

He concludes his statement by saying 'Dublin City Council has been steadfast about keeping its parks and beaches open to the people of Dublin in these difficult times and we want that to continue.'

