Dublin

Love Dogs? You've Got To Check Out These Cute Dublin Events

Doggy life drawing, anyone?

Cute Doggo

The Year of the Dog is here, and that means there are loads of fun canine-themed events going on around the city.

As part of the Dublin Chinese New Year Festival, fans of man's best friend can check out everything from talks to theatre. 

Highlights include a dog life drawing class, a dog-themed tour of the National Gallery, and a costume workshop for kids. 

Pop over to Smock Alley to see a musical about mutts, or learn all about their history at Hodges and Figgis. 

The festival will take place between February 16 and March 4, and you can find out more here

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

