LUAS Confirm That All Services Are Suspended On Friday

Dublin got the worst of Storm Emma's snow last night.

It looks as though Dublin felt Storm Emma's rage last night as up to 40cm of snow fell on the county in a blizzard that has left over 10,000 Dublin homes without power.

While Dublin Airport, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail all came out last night to state that they would not be travelling on Friday, LUAS left it until this morning to issue a statement.

They too will not be operating on Friday and have told people to keep an eye on their website and social media for information about the weekend's and next week's travel arrangements.

#Luas services are suspended today 2nd March, please continue to watch https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J for updates over the coming days — Luas (@Luas) March 2, 2018

In a statement on their website, Luas said that:

"Luas Red and Green Line services are not operating today Friday March 2nd 2018.

"A meeting is scheduled for midday today to assess the impact of the severe weather on the Luas network and Luas will publish an update at 1pm on the timelines associated with the resumption of service on Luas.ie, twitter and Facebook.

"Media and AA Roadwatch will be updated too.

"Transdev would like to thank the many staff who are working throughout the severe weather and staying in hotel accommodation close to Luas Lines to ensure service resumes as early as possible, and when safe for staff and customers."

READ NEXT: WATCH: Dublin Airport's Video Of "Red Alert Snow" From Last Night Is Actually Quite Scary

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here