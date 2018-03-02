WATCH: Dublin Airport's Video Of "Red Alert Snow" From Last Night Is Actually Quite Scary

With the news that up to 40cm of snow fell around Dublin on Thursday night and into Friday morning, Dublin Airport workers were still hard at it into the early hours of the morning making sure that runways, taxiways & other areas were all cleared as best as possible.

They shared a video shortly after 12am which shows the beginning of the heavy snowfall overnight and for any of you who had a look outside after 1am will know that it got much worse after that.

We are delighted that we were wrapped up all cosy in bed when this was happening.

So this is what a ‘Red Alert for heavy snowfall’ actually looks like @DublinAirport. We’ll have further updates in the morning. Stay safe. #StormEmma #BeastFromTheEast #Snow pic.twitter.com/ENajr7xaFX — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 2, 2018

Dublin Airport has stated that flights to and from the Airport have been cancelled on Friday but all going well, normal service will resume on Saturday.

If your travel has been affected due to weather you won’t be charged for the extra car parking hours in Dublin Airport

Also, if you need to cancel your car park booking you won’t be charged and you should contact car parks on +35319440440 or parkingdublin@daa.ie.

