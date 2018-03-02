Video

WATCH: Dublin Airport's Video Of "Red Alert Snow" From Last Night Is Actually Quite Scary

We're very glad we remained indoors last night.

Snow Dub Airport Night

With the news that up to 40cm of snow fell around Dublin on Thursday night and into Friday morning, Dublin Airport workers were still hard at it into the early hours of the morning making sure that runways, taxiways & other areas were all cleared as best as possible. 

They shared a video shortly after 12am which shows the beginning of the heavy snowfall overnight and for any of you who had a look outside after 1am will know that it got much worse after that.

We are delighted that we were wrapped up all cosy in bed when this was happening. 

Dublin Airport has stated that flights to and from the Airport have been cancelled on Friday but all going well, normal service will resume on Saturday. 

If your travel has been affected due to weather you won’t be charged for the extra car parking hours in Dublin Airport

Also, if you need to cancel your car park booking you won’t be charged and you should contact car parks on +35319440440 or parkingdublin@daa.ie. 

READ NEXT: A Fresh Status Red Warning Has Been Issued For Leinster And Munster

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Dublin Airport Weather Beast from the East Ireland Snow, Dublin Ryanair Aer Lingus,
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Video

Read More in Video
WATCH: Dublin Airport's Video Of "Red Alert Snow" From Last Night Is Actually Quite Scary
WATCH: Dublin Airport's Video Of "Red Alert Snow" From Last Night Is Actually Quite Scary
WATCH: Irish Man Cycles In The Nip To Get Last Loaf Of Bread Because Priorities
WATCH: Irish Man Cycles In The Nip To Get Last Loaf Of Bread Because Priorities
These Colourful Lattes From Cracked Nut Have People Talking
These Colourful Lattes From Cracked Nut Have People Talking
These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
The Nutella Burger From Ruby's Is Pure Indulgence
The Nutella Burger From Ruby's Is Pure Indulgence
Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin
The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin
Dessert Of Dreams At Bubble Waffle Factory Dublin
Dessert Of Dreams At Bubble Waffle Factory Dublin
Carbonara From Pastabox Dublin
Carbonara From Pastabox Dublin
Mermaid Cupcakes Zuko's Bakery Dublin
Mermaid Cupcakes Zuko's Bakery Dublin
Ferrero Rocher Cocktail - Urchin Dublin
Ferrero Rocher Cocktail - Urchin Dublin
Lovin Dubliners - Chef Niall Sabongi
Lovin Dubliners - Chef Niall Sabongi
WATCH: Dublin Airport's Video Of "Red Alert Snow" From Last Night Is Actually Quite Scary
Video

WATCH: Dublin Airport's Video Of "Red Alert Snow" From Last Night Is Actually Quite Scary
Dublin Airport Confirm That ALL Flights To And From The Airport Are Suspended Until Saturday Morning
News

Dublin Airport Confirm That ALL Flights To And From The Airport Are Suspended Until Saturday Morning
A Fresh Status Red Warning Has Been Issued For Leinster And Munster
News

A Fresh Status Red Warning Has Been Issued For Leinster And Munster
VIDEO: Dublin Mammy's Reaction To Drifting In Snow For First Time Is Everything You'd Expect
Dublin

VIDEO: Dublin Mammy's Reaction To Drifting In Snow For First Time Is Everything You'd Expect

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin