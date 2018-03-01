News

A Fresh Status Red Warning Has Been Issued For Leinster And Munster

Looks like we'll be housebound for a bit longer...

Snow Warning Feb

Met Éireann has announced at 7pm on Thursday that they will be extending the Status Red Weather Warning that is in place for Leinster and Munster. 

The Snow-ice Warning for Munster and Leinster states that blizzard conditions are expected tonight and during Friday in Leinster and Munster. Southern and eastern coastal counties expected to receive exceptionally high accumulations.

The warning is being put in place immediately and will stay in place until 6pm on Friday evening. 

As well as this, the snow-ice Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal is in place immediately also from 7pm on Thursday evening until 6am on Friday morning.  

Met Éireann say that there will be sub-zero temperatures and icy conditions continuing tonight in strong easterly winds with heavy snow showers and high accumulations in some areas.

It looks like those in Leinster and Munster will be housebound for another few hours on Friday but will this be the last red warning we see today?

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

