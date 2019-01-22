Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month

“This is a unique celebration for a very unique man"

Two statues of Luke Kelly will be unveiled on either side of the Liffey in Dublin at the end of the month to mark the 35th anniversary of his death.

They both will be unveiled on January 30 by President Michael D Higgins, in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring.

The first sculpture, a life-size bronze, seated Luke Kelly singing and playing banjo, was created by one of Ireland's most prominent figurative sculptors, John Coll, and will be unveiled on South King Street at 2pm that day.

The second is a two metre-high marble portrait of the singer created by award winning portrait artist Vera Klute, and will be unveiled at 3.30pm on Royal Canal, Guild Street/Sheriff Street.

The Dubliners founding member passed away in January of 1984 of cancer, aged just 43.

Plans are also in “advanced stages” to hold a concert in Liberty Hall to mark the statue unveilings and celebrate Luke’s contribution to the city and the Irish music scene.

The concert “will feature Ireland’s best loved singers and musicians whose lives have been influenced by the life and music of Kelly and the Dubliners” and more details about tickets and the line-up will be revealed closer to the time.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin said, “Luke’s presence is still felt on the streets of his birthplace Sheriff Street and the pubs and haunts of the literati circles around Grafton Street/Baggot Street where he frequented.

“This is a unique celebration for a very unique man. To this day he inspires Irish and international artists through his words, songs and activism.

"It is only fitting that we celebrate the man, the music and his immeasurable impact on the Irish music scene and wider Irish culture.”

Luke Kelly The Dubliners
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Dublin
