The Building Of This Hotel On Kevin Street Has Left Locals Furious

Protests have began at the site.

Maldron Hotel Kevin Street

The Irish Sun is reporting that residents at Kevin Street have been left furious following the construction of an eight storey hotel.

The construction of the Maldron Hotel has interfered with the locals privacy and has also blocked their views of the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral which is nearby. 

There were objections to the building of the new hotel but it was subsequently given the green light.

The Maldron Hotel on Kevin Street "will open its doors in July 2018, in the heart of Dublin City Centre, making it the 7th hotel in the Maldron Hotels Dublin portfolio," according to the hotel's website.

"Maldron Hotel Kevin Street will stand proudly next to one of Dublin’s main tourist attractions, St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

"The hotel is literally a few minutes’ walk from Dublin’s St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin Institutes of Technology – Kevin Street and Aungier Street, the Guinness Storehouse, Christ Church and many other well-known tourist attractions."

"Maldron Hotel Kevin Street is in close proximity to many of Dublin’s main tourist attractions such as St.Patrick’s Cathedral, St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, Grafton Street and much more."

Residents have been left heartbroken by the continued construction of the hotel and have been told that their house prices will plummet as a result. 

Some have even started to protest against the building of the hotel with Neighbour, Kathleen Monaghan who has lived their for nearly 40 years told the publication how the hotel is “practically in my garden”.

“All of this happened despite the residents’ objections. When they came around first looking for permission, we all objected. They came around a second time but this time the cost of objecting had gone up, and not everyone around here has money to keep objecting to massive hotel chains.

"Our houses are shaking at the core, just try tell me there’s no damage being done. We’re being treated like second class citizens.”

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

