Dublin

PIC: Man Says Creepiest Thing To Girl In Dublin After He "Started Feeling" Her On Abbey Street

He started touching her, she told him to f*** off and he comes out with this disgusting line.

Abbey Street Main

We've told you before about this man's creepy comment to a woman at a Dublin ATM which would have caught us completely off-guard.

She hit him back with the best comeback possible, something which would have never thought of on the spot.

However, sometimes no matter quick off the mark you are, you can never be fast enough to reply to something as creepy and downright disgusting as this.

This twitter user was walking on Abbey Street when a random man came up and started feeling her.

She confronted him but was immediately taken aback by his response.

"A weird man on abbey st started feeling me so i shouted at him 'don’t fucking touch me' and he said 'well then don’t let ur fuckin feet touch the ground' but ??????? what does that mean."

Don't let her feet touch the ground.

So he means just because she's living on this earth and walking the streets, it's free game to inappropriately touch her as much as he wants?

We're actually lost for words on this one and we're sorry that in this day and age people still have to put up with shit like this.

READ NEXT: It Looks Like The Controversial Al Porter Could Be Back On Stage Very Soon

Dublin Abbey Street Dublin Twitter Girl Abbey Street social media Sexual Assault Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PIC: Man Says Creepiest Thing To Girl In Dublin After He "Started Feeling" Her On Abbey Street
PIC: Man Says Creepiest Thing To Girl In Dublin After He "Started Feeling" Her On Abbey Street
The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original
The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original
This Popular But Scarily Bizarre Review Of Connolly Station Raised Lots Of Eyebrows Online
This Popular But Scarily Bizarre Review Of Connolly Station Raised Lots Of Eyebrows Online
This Northside Dublin Suburb Is The Subject Of A Controversial Dutch Documentary
This Northside Dublin Suburb Is The Subject Of A Controversial Dutch Documentary
This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week
Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week
The New Dublin Renting Trend That Is Not Okay On Any Planet
The New Dublin Renting Trend That Is Not Okay On Any Planet
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Library Fines Have Just Been Scrapped For Good By Dublin City Council
Library Fines Have Just Been Scrapped For Good By Dublin City Council
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List
The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List
Viewing Sorted: Critically-Acclaimed Movie Based In Dublin Will Be On Netflix In January
Entertainment

Viewing Sorted: Critically-Acclaimed Movie Based In Dublin Will Be On Netflix In January
PIC: This Is How Much You Can Save A Year In Dublin By Cycling To Work
Lifestyle

PIC: This Is How Much You Can Save A Year In Dublin By Cycling To Work
PIC: This Chipper Sign In Ballybough Is Causing Major Confusion
What's On

PIC: This Chipper Sign In Ballybough Is Causing Major Confusion
PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
Pics

PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Lifestyle

Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group