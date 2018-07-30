PIC: Married Dublin Man On Tinder Takes Photos With Baby's Basket In Background

"Married, home alone, if you are interested calling over, I'm in North Dublin."

A married man claiming to be in North Dublin has set up a Tinder account and has took pictures with his top off, while a baby's moses basket is in the background.

The man known as 'P', says he is 42 and living in North Dublin area, and states in his bio that:

"Married, home alone tonight looking for someone to call in, share a bottle of wine, beer and more...sorry there is no headshot, too risky, but will send one if you are interested calling over. I'm in North Dublin area."



Someone on Twitter shared a screenshot of the profile saying that: "My mate came across this tinder profile tonight. Extra Douchebag points for the Moses basket in the background."

My mate came across this tinder profile tonight. Extra Douchebag points for the Moses basket in the background pic.twitter.com/iZ9u255Ksl — Linda (@Dizzydub1) July 27, 2018

The tweet has gone viral online with people disgusted that a married man with what seems to be a child also is willing to cheat on his family.

