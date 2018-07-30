This Pic Shows How Lethal Dublin Roads Are After First Proper Rain In A While

On Monday, we experienced our first spell of rain in a very long time.

We've been exposed to massive heat and high temperatures for so long now that we kind of began to forget what rain felt and looked like.

That soon changed when we got soaked on our way into work.

The roads have been bone dry for the last 6 weeks so when the rain finally hit, it meant that it was going to be more greasy than ever before.

This driver flipped their car on the M50 following the heavy showers this evening.

"We're currently attending a collision @M50Dublin J6 Blanchardstown NB (slip Rd). Heavy showers this evening in Dublin, be aware of road conditions."

The condition of the driver is unknown but we hope all is okay.

Be careful on those roads, especially if it continues to bucket down with rain.

READ NEXT: PIC: This Dublin Store Forced To Close After Arson Attack

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here