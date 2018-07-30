News

This Pic Shows How Lethal Dublin Roads Are After First Proper Rain In A While

So dangerous.

On Monday, we experienced our first spell of rain in a very long time.

We've been exposed to massive heat and high temperatures for so long now that we kind of began to forget what rain felt and looked like.

That soon changed when we got soaked on our way into work.

The roads have been bone dry for the last 6 weeks so when the rain finally hit, it meant that it was going to be more greasy than ever before.

This driver flipped their car on the M50 following the heavy showers this evening.

"We're currently attending a collision @M50Dublin J6 Blanchardstown NB (slip Rd). Heavy showers this evening in Dublin, be aware of road conditions."

The condition of the driver is unknown but we hope all is okay.

Be careful on those roads, especially if it continues to bucket down with rain.

Darragh Berry

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

