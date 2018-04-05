Dublin

Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built

The €48m plan would connect a lot of people but the gates are keeping the dream out.

Merrion Gates

Radio Station 98FM, has confirmed that the proposed cycle path from Sandymount to Blackrock is in doubt because of the Merrion Gates.

The level crossing had planned to close to facilitate for the €48m plan but 18 months later, it looks like the gates are to remain open.

The cycle path would run from Sandymount to Blackrock but the plan will now be split in two so that the southern part of the cycle lane can begin building.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said in 2016 that the Gates should be shut down and a cycle route built but locals opposed as the two way flyover would see some of them having to sacrifice their gardens. 

The NTA can't find a suitable alternative hence why plans have stopped.

Speaking on 98FM, Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys said that it was unfair that householders in the area had to face such uncertainty. 

Should the gates be closed? Let us know in the comments.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals.

