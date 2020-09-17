'Mistletown' Christmas festival to be held at Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market this year

A new Christmas festival called Mistletown will take place this year at the iconic Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market near Smithfield.

With 99 days until Christmas, the arrival of Mistletown was announced on Instagram this morning. It will be held at the Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market which is located between Capel Street and the Four Courts and will take place from Saturday, December 5 until Wednesday, December 23.

Mistletown will be run by the same team that were behind the Dublin Docklands Christmas Festival and its launch was announced this morning with the caption: 'This winter, we are excited to bring you Mistletown Christmas Festival from the iconic Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market. This building is a historic piece of the city and was opened by the Dublin Corporation in 1892 to function as a market. The building is adorned with stone and ironwork decorations in the form of fruit and vegetables. We are proud to be part of its story this Christmas!'

Applications for traders at Mistletown are already open and those who are interested can book their spot via this link. According to the Mistletown website, 'Mistletown is the shining star on top of Dublin’s Christmas tree - a place where everyone can come to get some festive cheer. For the month of December, the city’s Fruit & Veg Market will be transformed into the country’s biggest indoor Christmas Festival. Mistletown will be filled with festive atmosphere, from the Artisan Food & Craft Market to the Victorian Fairground experience. Mistletown will have something for all the family.'

Something to look forward to once December rolls around, as long as Covid-19 restrictions allow, of course. Seasons Greetings!

