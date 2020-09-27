Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Mixed online reactions to video showing people out and about on South William Street this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

September 27, 2020 at 8:52am

Share:

A video of South William Street shared by Irish writer Stefanie Preissner has gotten a mixed online response with some describing it as 'scaremongering'

The video, captured from within a moving car, takes in the full length of South William Street. Posted online by Irish writer Stefanie Preissner, the clip has garnered a mixed response with some claiming that it's 'scaremongering'. Sharing the clip with her 15k Twitter followers, Stefanie captioned the video:

"The crowds on South William St today. Lads, we haven’t a HOPE."

Racking up over 400 retweets and more than 700 comments, many people seem to have taken issue with the video for trying to 'shame' those out enjoying the sunshine.

Responding to the clip, one user pointed out that the city actually looked "exceptionally quiet compared to a normal Saturday in Dublin", later adding that South William Street "typically has a very high footfall" due to the number of salons and small shops that call the area home.

Commenting that the large majority of people in the video appear to be adhering to public health advice, Twitter users were quick to jump to the defence of people supporting local businesses.

"It’s a fine line, but we need to let people live their lives responsibly, social distancing evident in that video. We also need to keep our neighbourhood cafes & restaurants alive without shaming people who need to get out of their houses."

Others agreed with Stefanie however, with one local man writing:

"I don't understand how anyone could look at this and conclude that it is anything but a hotbed for the virus. Our ICU capacity is minimal. It's absolutely not scaremongering to say we haven't a hope with this carry on. How do you think the virus is being spread?"

Header image via Twitter/Stefanie Preissner 

READ NEXT: ‘I love this town and I don’t want to go’ – Heartbreaking appeal by Dublin barber on verge of closure

Share:

Latest articles

This artisan croissant brunch box is top of our weekend wishlist 

You can order afternoon tea to enjoy at home from this Dublin café

There's a tasty new Chinese restaurant in town and it sounds un-bao-lievable 

Dublin pub jokes they'll 'never complain about a smashed glass' again

You may also love

This artisan croissant brunch box is top of our weekend wishlist 

You can order afternoon tea to enjoy at home from this Dublin café

There's a tasty new Chinese restaurant in town and it sounds un-bao-lievable 

Dublin pub jokes they'll 'never complain about a smashed glass' again

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.