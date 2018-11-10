This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day

It was a record-breaking day as people aimed to beat the back to work blues

If you found yourself turning to the warm embrace of your favourite takeaway yesterday, you certainly weren't alone.

Deliveroo has reported record numbers of people who made the call on January 1 with food orders jumping 159% across the country, seeing more orders placed in one day than ever before. But which Irish city saw more orders than any other part of the country on New Year's Day? Arise, hungry Dubliners.

The capital saw volumes almost double as its inhabitants sought solace in their favourite comfort food. Topping the bill nationally as the most popular dish was the Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys while the full top five reads as follows:

1) Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys, Dublin

2) Burrito from Burritos & Blues, Cork

3) Doner Kebab from Abrakebabra, Limerick

4) Spice Bag from Xian Street Food, Galway

5) Steak Burger from Build-a-Burger, Belfast

Speaking about the record-breaking figures, Joe Groves of Deliveroo said: “With the turn of the year, comes the turn of the takeaway, as people across the country trade in their turkey dinners and mulled wine for a cheesy burger and chips to heal their heavy heads. Here at Deliveroo, we’re glad the people made the most of the great selection of New Year’s nourishment available on the app.”

Is it time for the health kick to start yet?

