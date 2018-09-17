This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List

Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked bread?

No there's definitely not.

I eat out often and no matter how many times I re-create the dish I had in a café, I can never seem to get it right.

After a few months of thinking I'm a failure at brunch, I realised I was missing a key ingredient. I had been buying my bread from a shelf in my local supermarket when I should have been picking it up from a bakery, or even the bakery section in said siopa.

So yeah, It's all down to the bread, after all it's where your food lies, what you soak up your gooey egg with and what gives you that crunch you need.

If I haven't yet convinced you why sourdough is a household staple, I'm sure this spot will.

Say hello to Bread 41.

This Pearse Street café has its own on-site mill so you know it's gonna be good.

They make some of the tastiest bread I've had in the city.

The bakery is also a café that serves up breakfast and lunch, as well as selling bread and pastries to go.

They also have a delish takeaway pizza menu from 5pm to 10pm.

If this hasn't convinced you, the proof is in the pudding (literally)

Just LOOK:

The most enormous and beautiful cruffins

Gourmet sausage rolls

Croissants

Donuts

And savory pastries

Is your stomach rumbling as much as ours?

This is definitely going to be at the top of our 2019 bucket list.

