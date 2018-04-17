Dublin

A New Music Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Summer

Longitude and Electric Picnic have met their match.

Music Festival April

This has the potential to be a real big-hitter.

A Vinyl festival is heading for Dublin on the May Bank Holiday weekend (5-7 May 2018) and will take place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

It's not just all music. It contains talks, panels and musical performances from big names such as: Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy, Noel Hogan from the Cranberries, Shane MacGowan, Bob Geldof to name but a few.

It has been described as "an immersive theatre of the mind comprising musicians, producers, designers and filmmakers specially convened to celebrate the rich history and enduring legacy of vinyl, its landmark recordings and key personnel, the groundbreaking labels and studios that fostered such talent, with contributions and insights from some of its most perceptive champions."

"The extraordinary reaction to the inaugural appearance of VINYL Dublin at Royal Hospital, Kilmainham is a testament to the enduring passion of what many regard as the cultural generator of the 20th century. 

"We are delighted to make the following additions including Kevin Shields (My Bloody Valentine), record producer Flood (U2, Depeche Mode, Nick Cave), Brix Smith-Start, Dave Haslam, Lol Tolhurst (The Cure), and many more."

Day tickets are already on sale from €49.50 and you can find them here and if you want to find out more information about the festival, you can see it here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

