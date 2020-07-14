Close

New deli open in Sandymount and yes, they have pastries

By Sarah Finnan

July 14, 2020 at 1:54pm

Opening a restaurant under any circumstances is no easy feat, but doing so in the midst of a global pandemic? Well, that's something few can say they've managed to accomplish.

Run by the same guys behind S.T.R.A.N.D, a luxury interiors store, Strand Fare is a brand new deli in Sandymount.

Having opened to the public this week, they're serving up steaming hot cups of coffee (roasted brown if you're asking) and bread/pastries from Bread 41. A match made in heaven, I think you'll agree. And they even have Shop the Garden flowers in store too (both fresh and dried).

Taking to Instagram, the team shared a number of photos of the new spot also writing:

"Wasn’t an easy road & that was before the pandemic hit. But! We are beyond proud of our new baby!"

You had me at pastries.

Header image via Instagram/Strand Fare

READ NEXT: Permission granted for public housing project proposed for south Dublin

