Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

New Dublin pub innovation could be the way forward

By Sarah Finnan

June 11, 2020 at 11:26am

Share:

57 The Headline has revealed plans for a new 'pub shop' venture that will see them set up an indoor market of sorts for customers to peruse.

There has been much chit chat as to how the Dublin pub scene, or just the pub scene in general, will look going forward and popular spot 57 The Headline has given customers quite a good insight of what they can expect with their latest pub innovation.

Coming up with a new 'pub shop' idea, the venture will see them implement a one-way system around the bar that will allow patrons to shop for great beer and wine - all while having the chats with staff of course... no visit to The Headline would be complete without a friendly catchup.

With promises to add local producers and extending the product range as time goes by, it sounds as though the shop will take the form of an indoor market of sorts. As Six O'Clock Show host Muireann O'Connell pointed out, it's like a sweet shop only better.

Dubliners have been quick to praise the pub innovation idea with many saying they'll be straight in for a browse. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 3pm to 8:30pm.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: The Fair Lady Dublin virtual fair is taking place this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Aslan treats fans to first live performance together in 3 months

McDonald's breakfast menu to return with walk-in service

The Fair Lady Dublin virtual fair is taking place this weekend

Hollywood actor challenges Leo to quote Mean Girls in his next speech

You may also love

Dublin restaurant adding new BBQ options to keep street food fans happy

Normal People star speaks of racist abuse she received while filming in Dublin

Are playgrounds open? All you need to know as Dublin areas take different approaches

Anti Social - We chatted to Will about the future of the bar trade after COVID-19

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.