New Dublin pub innovation could be the way forward

57 The Headline has revealed plans for a new 'pub shop' venture that will see them set up an indoor market of sorts for customers to peruse.

There has been much chit chat as to how the Dublin pub scene, or just the pub scene in general, will look going forward and popular spot 57 The Headline has given customers quite a good insight of what they can expect with their latest pub innovation.

Coming up with a new 'pub shop' idea, the venture will see them implement a one-way system around the bar that will allow patrons to shop for great beer and wine - all while having the chats with staff of course... no visit to The Headline would be complete without a friendly catchup.

With promises to add local producers and extending the product range as time goes by, it sounds as though the shop will take the form of an indoor market of sorts. As Six O'Clock Show host Muireann O'Connell pointed out, it's like a sweet shop only better.

Like a sweet shop. But better. — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) June 10, 2020

Dubliners have been quick to praise the pub innovation idea with many saying they'll be straight in for a browse. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 3pm to 8:30pm.

