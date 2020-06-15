Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

New James Joyce app allows users to trace his life and characters around Dublin

By James Fenton

June 15, 2020 at 3:25pm

Share:

A new James Joyce app will allow users to follow his steps around Dublin as well as those of his famous literary characters.

The James Joyce app, called Joyce's Dublin, is the only app dedicated to exploring the connection between James Joyce and the city he called home. 

The app lets you filter by chapter or theme so you can follow along as you get stuck into Ulysses or create your own walking tour of the pubs and houses associated with Joyce. 

The writer lived in 20 locations around the north and south side of the city and some of the lesser-known locations included in the app are as follows:

  • 1 Merrion Square is the former childhood home of Oscar Wilde. It was also where Joyce waited to meet Nora for their first date on the 14th of June 1904. However, she stood him up. He wrote to her to re-arrange for the 16th of June. This was to be the date he commemorated in Ulysses

 

  • Pennys Henry Street is the site of the Volta Cinema, which Joyce set up the first dedicated cinema in Ireland in 1909, after seeing how popular it was in Trieste.

 

  • The Academy, Pearse Street was where Joyce shared a stage with the legendary John McCormack for the 1904 Feis Coel. His wife Nora never read his books, and always thought he should have been a singer instead.

 

  • The James Joyce Centre displays the door of the famous 7 Eccles street, (where Leopold Bloom begins and ends his walk in Ulysses), on loan from the British retail giant Marks & Spencers. When the house was being demolished to make way for the Mater Private Hospital, it was rescued by Patrick Kavanagh, Brian O'Nolan (Flann O’Brien) and the owner of the Bailey pub. It was through the purchase of this pub by Marks & Spencers to develop their Grafton street store that they ended up in possession of this Irish cultural artifact.

As lockdown continues to ease, the app sound like it will be the perfect companion for a cultural outing in the city. Joyce's Dublin is available for free now on Android and iOS.

Share:

Latest articles

Elephant & Castle has announced a new city centre location

Coffee confessions: Get your kicks off these monthly coffee subscriptions

The RDS is hosting a drive-in screening of Everton v Liverpool this weekend

Dundrum Town Centre unveils new queueing system for Penneys

You may also love

Drivers advised to avoid Phoenix Park due to extreme delays

Wowburger confirms second new Dublin location

Temple Bar businesses to enforce 'hospital level sanitisation' upon reopening

Social distancing a success as Dublin's smallest farmers' market reopens

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.