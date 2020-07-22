New outdoor seating provisionally granted for South Anne Street

Dublin Chambers has confirmed that planning has been provisionally granted for a new outdoor seating area on South Anne Street.

Businesses in the hospitality industry have been looking for new ways of doing things as they reopen their doors to the public with many turning to outdoor seating as a means to accommodate proper social distancing.

Earlier this month it was announced that five streets will be closed off to traffic as part of a four-week pedestrian trial. Confirming that permission has been provisionally granted for a new outdoor seating area on South Anne Street from the junction of Dawson Street, Dublin Chambers shared a sketch of where people can expect to see the new seating.

"This looks great... permission provisionally granted for new outdoor seating areas on South Anne Street. Areas will occupy the parking spaces, leaving pavements free as normal. Good news for businesses on the street. #BetterDublin"

This comes after one Dublin business called for Dublin City Council (DCC) to implement a colour-coded street system for pedestrianised streets. First rolled out over in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, the initiative saw all pedestrian areas painted bright blue.

Hoping to make it easier for drivers to recognise traffic-free zones, it also serves the dual purpose of bringing a splash of colour to the city's streets. You can read more on that here.

Header image via Shutterstock/South Anne Street, Dublin

