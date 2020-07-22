Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

New outdoor seating provisionally granted for South Anne Street

By Sarah Finnan

July 22, 2020 at 10:16am

Share:

Dublin Chambers has confirmed that planning has been provisionally granted for a new outdoor seating area on South Anne Street. 

Businesses in the hospitality industry have been looking for new ways of doing things as they reopen their doors to the public with many turning to outdoor seating as a means to accommodate proper social distancing.

Earlier this month it was announced that five streets will be closed off to traffic as part of a four-week pedestrian trial. Confirming that permission has been provisionally granted for a new outdoor seating area on South Anne Street from the junction of Dawson Street, Dublin Chambers shared a sketch of where people can expect to see the new seating.

"This looks great... permission provisionally granted for new outdoor seating areas on South Anne Street. Areas will occupy the parking spaces, leaving pavements free as normal. Good news for businesses on the street. #BetterDublin"

This comes after one Dublin business called for Dublin City Council (DCC) to implement a colour-coded street system for pedestrianised streets. First rolled out over in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, the initiative saw all pedestrian areas painted bright blue.

Hoping to make it easier for drivers to recognise traffic-free zones, it also serves the dual purpose of bringing a splash of colour to the city's streets. You can read more on that here.

Header image via Shutterstock/South Anne Street, Dublin

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: WATCH: What if Clueless was set in modern-day Dublin?

Share:

Latest articles

McDonald's have opened 15 more Dublin restaurants for dine-in today

WATCH: What if Clueless was set in modern-day Dublin?

Spokesperson for BCP Capital clarifies situation with Central Hotel

WATCH: Crowds gathered in Walkinstown today to celebrate Jack Charlton

You may also love

McDonald's have opened 15 more Dublin restaurants for dine-in today

WATCH: What if Clueless was set in modern-day Dublin?

Spokesperson for BCP Capital clarifies situation with Central Hotel

WATCH: Crowds gathered in Walkinstown today to celebrate Jack Charlton

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.