New plan to develop a 200 acre park in Swords unveiled

Fingal County Council has today confirmed its plan to 'vastly' enhance the Ward River Valley Regional Park in Swords, as the population in the town continues to grow rapidly.

The Council has outlined plans that would see an expansion of the park to approx. 80 hectares (200 acres), creating a space that" will benefit all users on the doorstep of Fingal’s county town". According to the council, the project will involve extensive consultation with the local community with the goal of developing a "shared vision for the future". The first phase of public consultation will begin on Saturday 8th October with an interactive design workshop at Rivervalley Community Centre, where the public will be invited to meet with the design team.

Led by the Parks & Green Infrastructure Division, the project aims to deliver a "sustainable vision" for the park. The council have also ensured that protecting and developing the park's existing heritage, ecology and biodiversity will be a priority.

River Valley Regional Park, via fingal.ie

Mayor of Fingal Howard Mahony said:

This is an exciting project that will not only help improve facilities, but also create a wonderful expanse for people to enjoy in the heart of Swords. In transforming the Ward River Valley into a place for leisure, recreation, sport and nature we want input and widespread engagement from the community so that we can realise the potential of the park as a major amenity to be celebrated.

Chief Executive of Fingal AnnMarie Farrelly said that the expansion of the park had "obvious benefits" to the climate and wellbeing of people using the facility, and would also help drive the local economy.

Header image via fingal.ie

