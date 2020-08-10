New protected cycle lane along Church Street now in operation

There has been a huge turn to walking and cycling in Dublin in recent weeks with a number of new cycle lanes being rolled out across the city as a result. A new .75km cycleway opened along the Royal Canal earlier last week with Dublin City Council (DCC) now sharing images of a new protected cycle lane along Church Street as well.

Stretching from the Quays to North King Street, the cycle lane runs in both directions providing cyclists with a safer route to and fro.

New protected cycle lane installed along Church Street (from the Quays to North King Street) in both directions. #covidmobility #cycledublin pic.twitter.com/d5ldfsqDti — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) August 10, 2020

Several locals have thanked the council for the investment in pedestrian and cycle lanes, with many saying that they have already made use of the new paths. Others have said that while the sentiment is good, it has been "poorly implemented" - criticising the lack of proper bollards and adding that North King Street and Brunswick Street are in need of "serious attention and traffic calming".

A four-weekend pedestrianisation trial is also currently underway in the city. Already three weeks in, there have been calls for DCC to extend the initiative which has proven to be extremely popular with both business owners and Dubliners alike. Dalkey is the latest village to undergo pedestrianisation works, with development beginning on the "narrowing of roadway" and reallocation of parking spaces this morning.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin City Council

