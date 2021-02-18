Close

New 'Vision for Moore Street' plan submitted to revitalise the area

By Sarah Finnan

February 18, 2021 at 10:04am

Calls have been made for "urgent action" to be taken to prevent the further deterioration of Moore Street. 

Launching its 'Vision for Moore Street' plan yesterday, the Green Party presented a copy of the document to both Dublin City Council (DCC) and to TD Malcolm Noonan as part of the Dublin City Development Plan review.

Calling for "an Architectural Conservation Area" to be prepared, the plan outlines several ways in which the O'Connell Street shopping district and surrounding areas could be developed for better use.

Commenting that Moore Street and its immediate surroundings "have suffered from decades of neglect", officials said that this is an "extraordinary opportunity to commemorate the past and permit development in sympathy with its surroundings".

The plan proposes the following measures:

  • commemorate and safeguard the 1916 legacy
  • revitalise the Moore Street Market
  • enhance O'Connell Street
  • protect existing heritage buildings
  • promote mixed-use development
  • rethink travel and mobility
  • provide homes as well as shopping
  • make Parnell Square a public park
  • build near-zero energy buildings
  • recognise and support new communities
  • reclaim the streets and green the city
  • use culture to fuel creativity

Saying that the future of Moore Street must "embrace the history and heritage of the area", North Inner City Councillor Janet Horner agreed with colleagues that such a plan is "long overdue". You can read the full proposal here.

Header image via Shutterstock

