New 'Vision for Moore Street' plan submitted to revitalise the area

Calls have been made for "urgent action" to be taken to prevent the further deterioration of Moore Street.

Launching its 'Vision for Moore Street' plan yesterday, the Green Party presented a copy of the document to both Dublin City Council (DCC) and to TD Malcolm Noonan as part of the Dublin City Development Plan review.

Calling for "an Architectural Conservation Area" to be prepared, the plan outlines several ways in which the O'Connell Street shopping district and surrounding areas could be developed for better use.

Commenting that Moore Street and its immediate surroundings "have suffered from decades of neglect", officials said that this is an "extraordinary opportunity to commemorate the past and permit development in sympathy with its surroundings".

The plan proposes the following measures:

commemorate and safeguard the 1916 legacy

revitalise the Moore Street Market

enhance O'Connell Street

protect existing heritage buildings

promote mixed-use development

rethink travel and mobility

provide homes as well as shopping

make Parnell Square a public park

build near-zero energy buildings

recognise and support new communities

reclaim the streets and green the city

use culture to fuel creativity

Saying that the future of Moore Street must "embrace the history and heritage of the area", North Inner City Councillor Janet Horner agreed with colleagues that such a plan is "long overdue". You can read the full proposal here.

Header image via Shutterstock

