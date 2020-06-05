Popular Dublin thrift shop announces reopening

Nine Crows has taken to Instagram to reveal that they'll be reopening both their Temple Bar and Pembroke Row stores from next week.

I've come to learn that there are two types of dressers in lockdown - those who make an effort and put on actual clothes each day, and those (like me) who think "meh" and opt for some variation of pyjamas/loungewear/activewear day in and day out.

Rotating between the same few pieces of clothing the past few months has me hankering to change things up a bit though and Nine Crows is top of my list when I get back up to Dublin and find myself in need of a gúna or something slightly more fashionable than the leggings/hoodie combo I've been sporting since lockdown began.

Revealing that they'll be reopening from next week, the team at Nine Crows took to Instagram to update shoppers on future plans:

"So after 100 days closed, it’s finally time to reopen! Words cannot describe our excitement, we have missed the stores and you guys so bloody much!!!

We have loads of amazing stock for you guys that we can’t wait for you to see. We will have strict hygiene and social distancing protocols in place to ensure the safety of all of our wonderful staff and customers. Our main priority will always be the safety of you all."

Customers should note that while the Temple Bar store and the Pembroke Row warehouse will reopen, the Mary's Street store will remain closed until further notice.

(Header image courtesy of @ninecrowstemplebar)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.