Nursing home resident 'going to Coppers' for her 90th birthday once she gets vaccine

She told RTE her birthday plans during an interview.

An RTE reporter headed to Dublin's Beneavin House this week to chat to some of the residents, and while there, 89-year-old Bridget told them that for her 90th birthday in April: "I'm going to Copper Face Jacks."

Another of the residents, Norita, had a bit of a double celebration this week, turning 102 years old, and also being the first person in the nursing home to receive the covid vaccine.

The nursing home team leader told RTE that "For 102, she's the sharpest tool in the box. You'll never pull the wool over her eyes, that's for sure."

The full piece can be found here, and makes for a great read, and it arrives as news of some of Ireland's vaccines will be delayed getting into the country, which could put a delay on the current schedule to give every person who wants a vaccine their doses by September, as well as Ireland's Chief Medical Officer stating that restrictions may be necessary 'for a substantially longer period of time'.

Meanwhile, public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally told Newstalk that the island of Ireland could be entirely COVID free, but it is up to the politicians to work it out:

"Ireland could do this. If we really wanted to save lives and keep the disease at bay, we could do it. The North is suffering just the same with death and destruction."

"There is no reason why it can’t happen. The only reason why it doesn’t happen is because politicians won’t get together and discuss it."

