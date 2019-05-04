PICS: O’Connell Street And Moore Street Set For Massive Redevelopment

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dublin’s O’Connell Street and Moore Street are getting a huge revamp under new redevelopment plans that have just been revealed.

The overhaul includes a new pedestrian street between the two areas, a hotel, a metro station, civic squares, shops, restaurants and offices.

The new plans were announced by Hammerson, the UK developer that owns Dundrum shopping centre, who had originally planned to build a €1.25 billion enclosed shopping centre on the six-acre site.

The original façade of the Carlton Cinema on O’Connell Street is also going to be restored but will instead be used for retail spaces, while the actual cinema will be moved to Moore Lane.

Dublin Chamber’s head of communications Graeme McQueen said, “The north of O’Connell Street has been lying idle for far too long. O’Connell Street should be the jewel in the crown of Dublin.”

“But over the past few decades it has become an area of huge frustrating for both businesses and locals.

“The plan from Hammerson to redevelop the entire area is very welcome and has the potential to be the start of a bright new era for both O’Connell Street and the wider north City Centre area.”

As well as that, there will also be a ‘historical trail’ commemorating important 1916 Rising sites at the heart of the new development.

McQueen added, “This Hammerson project, in combination with the redevelopment of the Clerys building and other developments, will breathe new life into an area of Dublin that has underwhelmed for far too long.”

