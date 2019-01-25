Plans To Transform Clerys Building Into 'Clerys Quarter' Have Been Announced

Plans to transform the vacant Clerys building into a massive development called Clerys Quarted have just been revealed.

The new site will feature a rooftop restaurant, bars, shops, a four-star hotel with 176 bedrooms and offices including a WeWork.

Original features including the staircases, façade and the iconic Clerys clock will all be restored in the redevelopment, and The Tea Rooms will also be restored.

It’s said over 400 jobs will be created with this transformation, along with another 750 temporary construction roles.

Owners of the new site, Europa Capital, along with partners Core Capital and Oakmount, promised that their plans would it "regenerate Dublin’s landmark street".

They said, "Key to the development will be the sympathetic transformation of the listed Clerys Building into a world class retail, office and leisure destination.

"This will include the restoration of Clerys iconic features, including the colonnaded façade, internal staircases, columns and ceilings and the famous Clerys clock."

Building is expected to begin by March and finish up towards the end of 2020.

