Dublin Restaurant Owner Has "No Response" To "Biggest Kip" Review On TripAdvisor

"That place is the busiest place in Ireland. If we were doing all these sh***y things we wouldn’t be busy"

Fish Chips

We've all been very glad to see the bright lights of this place after a late one in Coppers or Diceys.

In secondary school, you were left asking (and reading) How Many Miles To Babylon? - and who would have thought that it was only a stone's throw away on Camden Street.

The place has come under a very hard time on TripAdvisor of late though, chalking up a scatter of one-star reviews.

One of the worst reviews calls Babylon "the biggest kip on Camden Street" while another says it's the "worst restaurant ever".

The place is accused of having staff with "no manners and no brain", while one reviewer told other readers to "stay away at all costs" and that the "food is bad" and "the service is worse".

The owner of the establishment has responded to the harsh criticism by "not responding" at all.

He told The Irish Sun in a lengthy interview that he wouldn't "respond to whoever even said that".

"We are not a kip. It’s a lovely place and we’re making money and we work hard for it. I didn’t get home this ­morning until 7am, we work hard."

"That place is the busiest place in Ireland. If we were doing all these sh***y things, bad stuff, we wouldn’t be busy."

Babylon has gotten some lovely reviews on the site.

"Myself and friends were here last night and the service was so great. Someone took my order and within one minute I had my delicious chicken burger meal. The staff are super friendly and helpful and made this a great experience for all."

"As a regular to this amazing joint I could not recommend this place more. Best advised to go between 3am and 5am post Coppers/Flannerys to keep the party going.

"With HIT chart toppers including cha cha slide and wake me up before you go go combined with some delicious non-vegetarian options such as taco fries, it is truly one to tick off your bucket list.

"Friendliness goes a long way - if you are lucky you may even get the privilege of wearing one of the chefs greatly sought after hats - a true trophy from a night on the town. Arguably a more popular attraction than the Cliffs of Moher (but maybe that's the tequila talking)."

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

The U2 Visitor Centre In Dublin Is Finally Going Ahead
The U2 Visitor Centre In Dublin Is Finally Going Ahead
A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge
A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge
Dublin To Get Six Brand New Bus Routes As Part Of BusConnects Plans
Dublin To Get Six Brand New Bus Routes As Part Of BusConnects Plans
Dublin Is In The Top 25% In The World As The "Healthiest Cities In The World To Visit"
Dublin Is In The Top 25% In The World As The "Healthiest Cities In The World To Visit"

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend

