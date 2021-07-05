One of Dublin's favourite pubs reopened after 17 months!

By Fiona Frawley

July 5, 2021 at 4:23pm

One of Dublin's favourite pubs reopened after 17 months!

The return of pubs and restaurants for outdoor drink and dining has been one of the greatest joys of the last month or so.

Some of the counties best loved haunts will sadly have to wait a while longer to reopen given the current restrictions. But we were pleasantly surprised over the weekend to see one of the spots we've missed the most is back in business:

When June 7th rolled around and pubs and restaurants began to reopen for business, Whelan's announced they'd remain closed until indoor socialising was allowed, which at the time was scheduled for July 5th. As we know, the date was pushed back last week following concerns around the spread of the delta variant, changing the plans of businesses across the country. So you can imagine our delight when we saw these pics over the weekend, meaning one of Dublin's best loved music bars would be welcoming punters in for an outdoor pint or two after all this time!

Those of us who felt like we'd lost a limb with Whelan's closed were able to enjoy the venue from a distance over lockdown with special live gigs streamed from inside over Christmas, and the Parlour Bar upstairs featuring in rising Irish star CMAT's music video for I Really Don't Care For You in March (if you haven't seen it yet, watch it here 100 times until you perfect the dance).

And now, after all this time, we can be there in the flesh! It's emotional. It's overwhelming. But it's happening.

There are limited spots in their outdoor area and they're available on a walk-up basis. We can't wait to get in for a pint this week.

