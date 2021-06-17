One of Ireland's largest street art installations has been unveiled in Dublin

Irish Rail and Dublin City Council have unveiled one of Ireland's biggest street are installations which runs along the rail line next to the Aviva Stadium.

A press release says: 'Spanning 160.4 metres, it runs along the railway lines running under the West Stand of the Aviva Stadium and along the tunnel up to Lansdowne Road Level Crossing, providing a unique sight depicting urban wildlife to regular commuters and visitors alike.

'Phase 1 of the project, carried out in October 2019 concentrated on the ‘bookends’, the two large walls situated at either end of the Aviva Stadium. Wall 1 depicts the image of an urban fox, which are regularly spotted within the areas of city centre stations and has been created by artist and illustrator Dan Leo.

'The image of an Urban Hawk created by Artists for All City Records, is in place on Wall 2 situated at the North end of Tunnel. These dramatic images tower over DARTs as they pass, and can be viewed as crowds enter the stadium.

'Phase 2 works were originally planned for Spring 2020 but were delayed due to Covid 19. Once restrictions lifted works were carried out over six days in late May 2021. The artwork concentrates on the central area displaying a work collaboration between The Walls Project and Artists Holly Pereira, Omin and Decoy. The urban wildlife theme continues, depicting a black cat as it moves along the tunnel through, bright flowers, shapes and graphics. A sense of ‘page flick’ movement can be seen by those passing on DART, Commuter and Rosslare Intercity services.'

Joanne Bissett, Project Coordinator for Iarnród Éireann said "the vision of the street artists involved, to represent the urban wildlife to rail commuters and those attending the Aviva Stadium, has been wonderfully realised, and we’re delighted to have worked with our artists, the Aviva Stadium, Dublin City Council, and our Iarnród Éireann team to deliver this.”



Martin Murphy, Stadium Director at the Aviva Stadium added: "Aviva Stadium is delighted to support the initiative to promote positive street art. The vivid murals at Aviva Stadium brighten the streetscape and add to the visual impact of an already iconic building."

