One of the best documentaries of 2020 will be shown on Irish TV tonight

HBO's fantastic music documentary has been getting some incredible reviews.

Recent years have brought along some brilliant music documentaries, from Amy to Supersonic to Whitney, and with the arrival of How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, viewers will be getting yet another one.

As HBO describe it, the documentary "chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. The iconic trio, who found early fame in the 1960s, went on to write over 1,000 songs and have 20 No. 1 hits throughout their career, transcending more than five decades of changing tastes and styles."

"The film is an intimate exploration of the Gibb story, featuring revealing interviews with oldest brother Barry and archival interviews with the late twin brothers Robin and Maurice.

"[It also] features a wealth of never-before-seen archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, TV appearances, and home videos, as well as interviews with musicians Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake, music producer Mark Ronson, singer Lulu, and record company executive Bill Oakes, among others."

The documentary premiered in the States on HBO earlier in December, and was met with some incredibly positive reviews:

The Washington Post - "An exemplary lesson in how to make a revealing rockumentary, “The Bee Gees” (premiering Saturday) will satisfy lifelong skeptics and loyal fans. It’s less of the usual tract (we had them all wrong!) and more of a reckoning with the profound degree of artistry and accomplishment that should be the last word on any Bee Gees story. The movie is also a unique consideration of the phenomenon of rise and fall, and how one learns to live with it."

AV Club - "The doc’s examination of the band’s creative process contains some of its most riveting moments."

The Irish Times - "As the band explains in this excellent documentary from Frank Marshall (whose odd career has taken in Arachnophobia, Congo and Alive), it took them five months to go from obscurity in Australia to careering about swinging London with The Beatles."

CNN - "The Bee Gees were adored, hated and as seen through Marshall's lens, somewhat forgotten. Yet after watching this documentary, even if you didn't have an especially deep love for the band in their heyday, you might find yourself humming those tunes all over again."

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is on Sky One tonight at 8pm.

