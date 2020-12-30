Close

PlayStation have already launched their January sales

By Rory Cashin

December 30, 2020 at 11:11am

We'll need as many forms of distraction as we can get our hands on throughout January.

Yep, there is a very good chance that you've already dropped a lot of money on some of the games on the following list, and knowing that they're now on sale might make you see red.

But it is highly unlikely that you've bought each and every one of them, so you'll be happy to hear that PlayStation have jumped the gun with their January Sales and launched some amazing games on the cheap, and most of them will remain at this new lower price until Friday, January 8.

The full list of the January Sales can be found here, but we've combed through them (there are A LOT of them), and listed out some of the highlights:

Watch Dogs: Legion - €69.99 down to €41.99

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - €69.99 down to €48.99

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - €69.99 down to €49.69

The Last of Us Part II - €69.99 down to €39.89

FIFA 21 Champions Edition - €89.99 down to €35.09

Ghost of Tsushima - €69.99 down to €49.69

Final Fantasy VII Remake - €69.99 down to €34.99

Godfall - €79.99 down to €59.99

With a likely return to full Level 5 lockdown on the way, we'll need as many forms of distraction as we can get our hands on throughout January.

