Original Nell Mescal song chosen to feature in Brown Thomas Christmas window display

Impressing with her stunning vocals once again, Nell Mescal has just bagged herself a very exciting gig with Brown Thomas with the popular retailer choosing one of her original songs as the soundtrack for their festive window display this year.

An up and coming musician, Nell Mescal has been entertaining fans with her soulful covers on Instagram for several months now. Proving that her skills also extend to songwriting, the young Kildare teenager is celebrating a major win after Brown Thomas selected one of her original songs as the feature track for their Christmas window display this year.

Titled Missing You, the track was penned by 17-year-old Nell herself and is the feature track in the short clip Brown Thomas plans on using to launch their festive 2020 offerings. A highlight on the annual Christmas calendar, everything has pivoted to online with organisers confirming that the Dreaming Of window display will be revealed online later this evening.

Going hand in hand with this year's window theme of magic and make-believe, Nell thinks that the song also fits in perfectly with current circumstances, telling the Independent:

"I wrote Missing You two years ago and I was really excited when it was picked because it was kind of collecting dust. I knew it was special and I knew I wanted to do something cool with it.

"It was inspired by friendship and missing people that weren’t necessarily very far away but due to changes in life, you’re not as close any more. It’s about missing people so it’s kind of fitting for now because of lockdown."

Already with two songs on Spotify, Nell is gearing up to release her next single later this year, adding that she plans on writing and releasing music as that's what she loves doing.

"I'm a singer so that's what I'm going to keep doing, keep writing and releasing music, and see what happens."

Tune into YouTube this evening at 6pm to see the full display.