Curious About Stand-Up Paddleboarding On The Liffey? Tune Into RTÉ Tonight

All your questions will be answered...

If you've wandered up and down the quays recently you've probably noticed something that has caught your eye.

Stand-up paddleboarding is the new outdoor activity that is taking Dublin by storm and if you're curious about it, all of questions should be answered on RTÉ's Nationwide this evening.

Referred to as 'the fastest-growing sport in the world', the Nationwide team will try their hand at this most relaxing of endeavours right in the heart of our fair city.

The programme airs tonight at 7pm on RTÉ One.

