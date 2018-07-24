Tony McGregor Finally Speaks Out After THAT Dart Video Rant

We haven't stopped saying "coinage" and "none-too plussed" since the weekend

Sure where would you be going with all that coinage when you're standing there on the tracks in your "slim-fit, hand-fitted Hugo Boss suit".

Of course, you'd rather be sporting a few "crisp" €20 notes instead of having the 1s and 2s jingle-jangling in your pocket, it would leave any man or woman "none-too plussed".

Unless you've been trapped on the DART since Sunday with no wifi, you've probably came across Tony McGregor's ridiculous rant about a machine giving him back coinage for a ticket.

It caused so much of a reaction online that comedian Emma Doran even went out of her way to set up a GoFundMe account - which you can find here - in his honour to help him get a Leap Card.

The initial target was €20 but after generous donations from: "Conor McGregor", "Hugo Boss" and "Donald Trump", they've surpassed that by some stretch.

Well, speaking to The Irish Sun, Conor's da was absolutely chuffed with the response to his video and the generosity that followed:

"I am overwhelmed with the generosity of the people who contributed to the go fund me campaign. It touched my heart," he told the publication.



If Mr. McGregor has any other bizarre phrases or words that he wants to pass on to the rest of us, we'd be very happy to hear them (we'd love to say we'd be very plussed but apparently, you can only be nonplussed :-( )

READ NEXT: PICS: A New Cosmetics Store Is Opening In Dublin City This Week

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here