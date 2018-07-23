Entertainment

Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card

And it's already surpassed its "coinage" target...

Screen Shot 2018 07 23 At 12 29 30

If you were offline for most of the weekend, you might not have noticed that a video posted by Tony McGregor drew a lot of attention from people in Internetland.

The auld lad of Conor, one of the most followed social media users in Ireland, Tony has himself proved to be a dab hand gathering a few likes and shares.

The clip in question shows Tony airing a minor gripe at one aspect of the DART service here in Dublin. After popping a "crisp" €20 note into the machine before heading out to Dún Laoghaire, Tony was taken aback when he was landed with €17.30 in change, or "coinage" as he calls it.

Check out the light-hearted clip below if you haven't seen it....

We can certainly see where Conor gets his showmanship from. In a follow-up to the clip, comedian Emma Doran has now set up a GoFundMe account to help get Tony a leap card so he won't have to deal with his Hugo Boss suit being weighed down by a pocketful of silver anymore.

The initial target of €20 has now been surpassed and a total of €30 has been raised for Tony's plight at the time of writing. That should be enough for about a week's worth of trips on the DART.

Amazingly, one person even donated a crisp €20 in a hugely impressive show of commitment to comedy. As well as that, someone by the name of Conor McGregor has thrown in a fiver. If it's the real Mccoy, then kudos to The Notorious for helping his da out in his hour of need.

The downside? The fundraiser might put an end to Tony's rib-tickling little video clips. We're sure he'll come up with something else to give out about soon.

Check out the GoFundMe page here.

READ NEXT: Pixar's Greatest Movies Will Be Shown Next Month In A Dublin Cinema

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

tony mcgregor coinage Dart gofundme Fundraiser
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card
Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
WATCH: Seven-Year-Old Dubliner Compared To Beyoncé On 'The Voice Kids'
WATCH: Seven-Year-Old Dubliner Compared To Beyoncé On 'The Voice Kids'
Famous Dublin Actor To Make Debut On Coronation Street
Famous Dublin Actor To Make Debut On Coronation Street
English Band Cancels Tour After Drummer Injured In Dublin Cycling Incident
English Band Cancels Tour After Drummer Injured In Dublin Cycling Incident
PIC: Famous American Singer Spotted With Animals In Phoenix Park
PIC: Famous American Singer Spotted With Animals In Phoenix Park
Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight
Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight
WATCH: Michael Bublé Dabbled In A Bit Of Hurling On Stage At Croker Last Night
WATCH: Michael Bublé Dabbled In A Bit Of Hurling On Stage At Croker Last Night
The Gardaí Have Stopped A Car In Town For The Daftest Reason
The Gardaí Have Stopped A Car In Town For The Daftest Reason
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
This Brave Young Dubliner Needs Your Help To Continue Lifesaving Treatment In The U.S.
Dublin

This Brave Young Dubliner Needs Your Help To Continue Lifesaving Treatment In The U.S.
Rapid-Build Apartments Get Go Ahead For Dublin City Centre
News

Rapid-Build Apartments Get Go Ahead For Dublin City Centre
Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!
Recipes

Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!
Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
Food and Drink

Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group