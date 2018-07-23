Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card

If you were offline for most of the weekend, you might not have noticed that a video posted by Tony McGregor drew a lot of attention from people in Internetland.

The auld lad of Conor, one of the most followed social media users in Ireland, Tony has himself proved to be a dab hand gathering a few likes and shares.

The clip in question shows Tony airing a minor gripe at one aspect of the DART service here in Dublin. After popping a "crisp" €20 note into the machine before heading out to Dún Laoghaire, Tony was taken aback when he was landed with €17.30 in change, or "coinage" as he calls it.

Check out the light-hearted clip below if you haven't seen it....

In case you haven’t see that video of McGregor’s aulfellah BTW pic.twitter.com/PGYDPCB8Ge — Dodge (@seidodge) July 22, 2018

We can certainly see where Conor gets his showmanship from. In a follow-up to the clip, comedian Emma Doran has now set up a GoFundMe account to help get Tony a leap card so he won't have to deal with his Hugo Boss suit being weighed down by a pocketful of silver anymore.

The initial target of €20 has now been surpassed and a total of €30 has been raised for Tony's plight at the time of writing. That should be enough for about a week's worth of trips on the DART.

Amazingly, one person even donated a crisp €20 in a hugely impressive show of commitment to comedy. As well as that, someone by the name of Conor McGregor has thrown in a fiver. If it's the real Mccoy, then kudos to The Notorious for helping his da out in his hour of need.

The downside? The fundraiser might put an end to Tony's rib-tickling little video clips. We're sure he'll come up with something else to give out about soon.

Check out the GoFundMe page here.

