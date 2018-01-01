Lifestyle

WATCH: This Gas Sketch Shows What Men Think Women Do VS. What Women Actually Do

"Get them hooves off me!"

Emma Doran Jen Hatton

If you've ever talked to your brother or male mates and heard what they think gals chat about you'd think us ladies are the sweetest creatures on earth.

Not true.

The reality is portrayed absolutely feckin perfectly in the latest comedy sketch by hilarious lasses Emma Doran and Jen Hatton, where they compare men's expectations of what women do when they're together having the chats and what women actually do.

No, we don't give a shit that you've loaded the dishwasher, you should be doing that every day anyway.

Yes, sometimes our own little darlings drive us insane and we want to run away to Jamaica with the postman.

And no, we don't compliment each other all the time and look our cutest.

This is what a real female friendship looks like and we wouldn't have it any other way:

We love.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

WATCH: This Gas Sketch Shows What Men Think Women Do VS. What Women Actually Do
