The DART — many Dubliners are thankful for the existence of this important public system, but there are those among us who are decidedly not fans. People like Conor McGregor's dad, for instance.

Tony McGregor took to his Instagram in recent days to tell the tale of tendering a "crisp" €20 into the ticket machine — and the harrowing events which followed...

In case you haven’t see that video of McGregor’s aulfellah BTW pic.twitter.com/PGYDPCB8Ge — Dodge (@seidodge) July 22, 2018

It's as if the designers of the DART didn't even consider the needs of slim fit, hand-fitted Hugo Boss suit-wearing passengers.

In fairness, we're pretty sure McGregor was taking the piss here, but the video acts as an important reminder that even the family of local celebrities should really own a Leap card.

READ NEXT: The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here