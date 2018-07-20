The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street

Grab your free cocktail on entry and enjoy the show

For many Dubliners, the ending of the Love Island will be a bittersweet experience — bitter because all the fantastic memes it spawns will be no more, but sweet because it's going out with a real bang on Wexford Street.

On Monday July 30, the Love Island finale will be shown live on big screens in Opium's brand spanking new Botanical Garden. Upon entry, customers will be given a complimentary pink gin & tonic welcome cocktail and their very own Love Island water bottle.

The screening will be followed a beach club-style party with DJs are set to play till late, so you can raise a glass the show's victors.

Will Meg and Wes walk away with the 50k? Or will Jack and Dani come out on top? Ooooh, the suspense!

You can pick up your tickets to the Love Island finale screening and party at Opium for €14.65 HERE.

