Dublin Entertainment TV What's On

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street

Grab your free cocktail on entry and enjoy the show

Love Island Screen

For many Dubliners, the ending of the Love Island will be a bittersweet experience — bitter because all the fantastic memes it spawns will be no more, but sweet because it's going out with a real bang on Wexford Street.

On Monday July 30, the Love Island finale will be shown live on big screens in Opium's brand spanking new Botanical Garden. Upon entry, customers will be given a complimentary pink gin & tonic welcome cocktail and their very own Love Island water bottle.

The screening will be followed a beach club-style party with DJs are set to play till late, so you can raise a glass the show's victors.

A post shared by Opium (@opiumdublin) on

Will Meg and Wes walk away with the 50k? Or will Jack and Dani come out on top? Ooooh, the suspense!

You can pick up your tickets to the Love Island finale screening and party at Opium for €14.65 HERE.

READ NEXT: Pixar's Greatest Movies Will Be Shown Next Month In A Dublin Cinema

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World
Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World
PIC: Someone Has Noticed Something Unusual Happening On The Northside
PIC: Someone Has Noticed Something Unusual Happening On The Northside
Dublin Flight To America Forced To Make Emergency U-Turn Back To Capital
Dublin Flight To America Forced To Make Emergency U-Turn Back To Capital
The Pavilion Bar Is Temporarily Closing From Saturday
The Pavilion Bar Is Temporarily Closing From Saturday
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
All Dublin Pubs May Be Forced To Shut Their Doors After 10pm According To Licensed Vintners Association
All Dublin Pubs May Be Forced To Shut Their Doors After 10pm According To Licensed Vintners Association
PIC: €3m Worth In Cannabis MDMA And Ketamine Found In Dublin
PIC: €3m Worth In Cannabis MDMA And Ketamine Found In Dublin
PICS: There's Something Very Strange Happening In Dublin Right Now
PICS: There's Something Very Strange Happening In Dublin Right Now
Plans For Dublin's First Hard Rock Hotel Have Been Announced
Plans For Dublin's First Hard Rock Hotel Have Been Announced
Dublin Neighbours Respond Perfectly To "Angry Resident" Letter About Children Playing
Dublin Neighbours Respond Perfectly To "Angry Resident" Letter About Children Playing
'Annoyed Resident' Pens Letter Complaining About Children Playing On Dublin Street
'Annoyed Resident' Pens Letter Complaining About Children Playing On Dublin Street
Sip Ice-Cold Drinks And Munch Pizza In This Seaside Beer Garden Before The Summer Ends
Food and Drink

Sip Ice-Cold Drinks And Munch Pizza In This Seaside Beer Garden Before The Summer Ends
Pixar's Greatest Movies Will Be Shown Next Month In A Dublin Cinema
What's On

Pixar's Greatest Movies Will Be Shown Next Month In A Dublin Cinema
A Secret Garden Party Is Kicking Off In Temple Bar This Afternoon
Explore Dublin

A Secret Garden Party Is Kicking Off In Temple Bar This Afternoon
Here's The Full List Of Vendors At The Chicken Wing Festival In Bray This Weekend
Food and Drink

Here's The Full List Of Vendors At The Chicken Wing Festival In Bray This Weekend

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
What's On

There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group