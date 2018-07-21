Pixar's Greatest Movies Will Be Shown Next Month In A Dublin Cinema

Are you a grown adult who balls their eyes out at animated films? Then have we got news for you!

Light House Cinema in Smithfield is known for their varied array of cinematic seasons, which can be centred around anything from horror to Jeff Goldblum, but now they've really given the people what they want by hosting a season dedicated entirely to the animatic works of Pixar.

Light House said of their new film season, which run from August 10-26: "This summer we’re bringing you (and the kids!) a season of Pixar films, including every feature film in their repertoire, a Toy Story marathon for all to fill your hearts with joy and a Cars marathon for all the little Lightning McQueens out there".

Pixar Season's full list of screenings

A Bug's Life (From August 10)

(From August 10) Finding Dory (From August 11)

(From August 11) Finding Nemo (From August 11)

(From August 11) Cars 3 (From August 12)

(From August 12) Cars 2 (From August 12)

(From August 12) Cars (From August 12)

(From August 12) Inside Out (From August 13)

(From August 13) Wall-E (From August 14)

(From August 14) Monsters Inc. (From August 15)

(From August 15) Up! (From August 16)

(From August 16) Ratatouille (From August 17)

(From August 17) Monster's University (From August 18)

(From August 18) Toy Story (From August 19)

(From August 19) Toy Story 3 (From August 19)

(From August 19) Toy Story 2 (From August 19)

(From August 19) The Incredibles (From August 20)

(From August 20) Coco (From August 25)

(From August 25) Brave (From August 25)

(From August 25) The Good Dinosaur (From August 26)

Know anyone who needs to attend one (or all) of these Light House screenings? Let 'em know in the comment section.

