Here's The Full List Of Vendors At The Chicken Wing Festival In Bray This Weekend
This weekend Bray is set to be overrun by the chicken wing fanatics in our audience — and they are indeed numerous — so we thought we'd give you a preview of what's in store.
Yesterday Wings Food Fest released a map with a full line-up of all the vendors who'll be present this weekend and it's looking damn good.
With 20 vendors and even more varieties of wings to choose from, fans of the finger-lickin' dish will be in heaven. You can also expect BBQ Pit Masters demonstrations, wing eating competitions and live music during the event. You'll also get the chance to bag yourself some free wings over at the 'Spin A Wing' wheel.
Tomorrow the #WingOff 2018 competition takes place to find the very best chicken wing in Ireland and here are the finalists:
- Pizzas 'n' Cream
- The Mullingar House
- RIBA Cafe
- Restaurant Stillorgan
- The Draft House Gastropub
- Butler & Barry
- Vish.Shop
- Platform Pizza Bar
So what are you waiting for? Get yourself to Bray immediately.
