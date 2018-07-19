Food and Drink

Here's The Full List Of Vendors At The Chicken Wing Festival In Bray This Weekend

Today's eating plans = sorted

Saucy Wings

This weekend Bray is set to be overrun by the chicken wing fanatics in our audience — and they are indeed numerous — so we thought we'd give you a preview of what's in store.

Yesterday Wings Food Fest released a map with a full line-up of all the vendors who'll be present this weekend and it's looking damn good.

With 20 vendors and even more varieties of wings to choose from, fans of the finger-lickin' dish will be in heaven. You can also expect BBQ Pit Masters demonstrations, wing eating competitions and live music during the event. You'll also get the chance to bag yourself some free wings over at the 'Spin A Wing' wheel.

Tomorrow the #WingOff 2018 competition takes place to find the very best chicken wing in Ireland and here are the finalists:

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself to Bray immediately.

READ NEXT: Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Here's The Full List Of Vendors At The Chicken Wing Festival In Bray This Weekend
Here's The Full List Of Vendors At The Chicken Wing Festival In Bray This Weekend
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
You Can Get A Free Lunch This Week If Your Name Is Didier Or Niamh
You Can Get A Free Lunch This Week If Your Name Is Didier Or Niamh
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
'I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street'
'I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street'
Gather The Coven - A Neighbourhood Bistro In Harold's Cross Is Pure Magic
Gather The Coven - A Neighbourhood Bistro In Harold's Cross Is Pure Magic
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
Pub Club: We Stumbled Across The Quietest Beer Garden In All Of Dublin City
Pub Club: We Stumbled Across The Quietest Beer Garden In All Of Dublin City
PIC: This May Be The Prettiest Afternoon Tea In All Of Dublin
PIC: This May Be The Prettiest Afternoon Tea In All Of Dublin
This Dublin Café Has Just Released The Ice Cream Of Our Dreams
This Dublin Café Has Just Released The Ice Cream Of Our Dreams
The Back Page Is Giving Away A Free Wimbledon Lunch If You Have These Two Names
The Back Page Is Giving Away A Free Wimbledon Lunch If You Have These Two Names
PICS: You Need This New Gin Tree At Your Next BBQ
PICS: You Need This New Gin Tree At Your Next BBQ
This Is Undoubtedly The Cosiest Café In Dublin
Reviews

This Is Undoubtedly The Cosiest Café In Dublin
7 EGG-cellent Recipes For A Lazy Saturday Morning
Recipes

7 EGG-cellent Recipes For A Lazy Saturday Morning
Great Guide - Five Of Dublin Nightlife's Best Kept Secrets
Sponsored

Great Guide - Five Of Dublin Nightlife's Best Kept Secrets
Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer
News

Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
What's On

There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group