Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018

Some might say we write about this particular snack a little too often, but the truth is you people adore those saucy little feckers so much that we couldn't stop writing about if we wanted to.



Which we don't.

Now, let us paint you a mental picture of the perfect bowl of wings: a pure white bowl is placed in front of you bearing a mound of saucy goodness with tender white meat at its centre. Your fingers and face are coated in that spicy, gooey delicious, you look horrendous but it tastes amazing. When the job is done, you admire the tasteful decoration provided by your completely untouched celery.

Your mouth is watering right now, isn't it? We knew you'd be easy to break.

But where oh where to go for your finger lickin' fix?! It's time to reassess where to find the best of the best in the poultry appendage department.

In no particular order, here's where you need to try chicken wings in Dublin this year...

Farmer Brown's

We've already given this casual dining spot props in the past for its beast of a burger, but we reckon that their wings might be our favourite thing on an already fantastic menu.

Providing chilled settings for a bite to eat on both Bath Avenue and Rathmines Road, we highly recommend grabbing a bowl of wings here before heading for a few midweek pints.

A post shared by Farmer Browns (@farmerbrownsdublin) on Dec 7, 2017 at 2:32am PST

Blue Bar

A former member of our team named these his favourite wings in Dublin and absolutely raved about the place.

It's in Skerries so it might be a bit of a trek for many of you, but the best things in life have to be earned, dammit.

A post shared by Blue Bar Skerries (@bluebarskerries) on Sep 1, 2016 at 9:26am PDT

The Hole In The Wall

Located near a small entrance to Phoenix Park, this 400-year-old establishment is not only the most charming pub on the Northside and the most festive Dublin spot at Christmas, but they've also got some seriously underrated wings on their menu.

Here's a weekend recommendation for you: spend the afternoon walking around the park to work up your appetite before settling into The Hole In The Wall's cosy residents' snug for a generous portions of wings washed down by some well-deserved drinks.

A post shared by HoleInTheWallDublin (@holeinthewalldublin) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Elephant & Castle

When someone mentions chicken wings in Dublin, one of the first places that springs to mind has to be Elephant & Castle. Ever reliable, you just can't go wrong here.

Our word not good enough for you? Well then, you should also know that last year RTÉ asked the public to vote on the best chicken wings in Ireland and Elephant & Castle bagged the top spot.

So there.

A post shared by Food and Travel (@taniastow) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Just Wing It

Named after their speciality dish, this Tallaght spot set up shop in 2013 with the simple aim of providing the very best in wings, be they traditional or boneless, with super crispy skin containing succulent and tender meat.

And since variety is the spice of life, Just Wing It has also got 20 different flavours to choose from, like Mango Habanero, Savannah Heat and Jerk BBQ.

A post shared by Wing It (@wingit_ie) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:43am PST

Wishbone

Another Dublin establishment that's dedicated to the almighty wing, an altar to that chicken-y goodness.

They come in all sorts of flavour, such as Salted Toffee Apple and Spiced Orange, but we'll be sticking with regular old Buffalo, thank you very much.

A post shared by Geoff Kemps (@geoffreykemps) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:11am PST

The Chili Shack

Someplace you need to try if you're all about that spice life.

The Stoneybatter spot's menu boasts build-your-own chilli bowls, the durtiest of burgers, poutine and loaded hot dogs, but right now we're only interested in one thing: those hellishly hot wings, served with paprika fries.

A post shared by The Chili Shack Dublin (@thedublinchilishack) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:34am PST

TriBeCa

Another Dublin establishment that's firmly associated with wings — and with good reason.

TriBeca's menu is positively packed with deliciousness but, call us romantic, we only have eyes for those pretty little wings with Cashel Blue sauce on the side.

A post shared by Tribeca Restaurant Dublin (@tribecaranelagh) on Dec 18, 2017 at 1:38am PST

Canal Bank Café

It's TriBeCa's sister restaurant, so you just know they're sharing that secret sauce.

Pop in here at the weekend when in need of a cure and the sense of security that can only be provided by a big bowl of meat and being surrounded by people just as hungover as you.

A post shared by Canal Bank Cafe (@canalbankcafe) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Beeftro

Yes they specialise in the beef here, offering some of the best burgers in Dublin, but don't let that blind you to the fact that their chicken wings are bloody savage.

Crispy skin, meaty and a level of hotness that's juuust right, it's well worth giving Beeftro's wings a shot if you're in Dundrum Town Centre for a spot of shopping.

RIBA

The wings you'll find in this Stillorgan restaurant are ridiculously messy but, as all true connoisseurs know, the quality of chicken wings increases in proportion to their messiness.

You revel in losing all shame in pursuit of that carnivorous ecstasy — a high that can only be achieved by wings.

A post shared by Riba Restaurant Stillorgan (@riba_stillorgan) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Camden Rotisserie

This guys are dedicated to chicken, so it's safe to say they know their way around a wing.

Coming in Buffalo, BBQ or Cajun, their poultry is all locally sourced and all delicious.

A post shared by Emma (@moanieminnie) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:10am PST

The Summit Inn

After completing the stunning cliff walk in Howth, we heartily recommend you have a rest at this spot.

It's a little known fact that only those who frequent this path are privy to, and we may get serious flack for revealing this, but the chicken wings in The Summit Inn are un-fecking-real. Maybe it's the hunger that follows exertion, but these bad boys always go down well.

They're reasonably priced for a decent portion and they're found just a stone's throw from one of Dublin's best views, what more could you ask for?

A post shared by Two Gals Eat (@twogalseat) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

The Harbourmaster

If you're a wing fan who spends a lot of time in the IFSC, you'll surely be aware of this spot.

Their offering is more on the crispy side than saucy, which many might find somewhat controversial, but once the naysayers sink their teeth into these wings they may just find themselves converted.

A post shared by 🦄🌽🦈🦈🦈 (@unamcsharry) on Oct 30, 2013 at 2:19pm PDT

Herbstreet

If you're in the Grand Canal Dock area, maybe catching a show at the Bord Gais Theatre or getting a massage on a barge, you may as well grab a bite to eat at Herbstreet.

They may be better known for pancakes but, in our opinion, their wings blow those delicious breakfast treats right out of the water.

A post shared by Herbstreet (@herbstreet_restaurant) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Beckett & Bull

You find this hidden gem down the leafy Rathgar Avenue.

Putting an Irish spin on New York fare, Beckett & Bull serves up generous portions of wings with chunky Blue Cheese sauce on the side.

A post shared by The Busiest Bee (@thebusiestbee) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:42am PST

Bad Bobs

If you need your wings to be super spicy, this is the place for you: they've officially got the hottest wings in town.

Made using Carolina Reaper chillies, hot pepper extract, Louisiana hot sauce and more to make its secret sauce, these babies are so hot that the chefs who prepare them have to wear a face mask and rubber gloves for protection.

Hot enough for ya?

A post shared by Bad Bobs Temple Bar (@bad_bobs_temple_bar) on Feb 9, 2016 at 5:30am PST

The Anvil

If you find yourself in Saggart Village, perhaps while going for a stroll in the nearby Slade Valley Forest, be sure to pay this family run restaurant a visit.

Come for The Anvil's cosy surroundings and friendly staff, but stay for their delectable chicken wings.

It's well worth the journey.

A post shared by CrookesNutrition&Fitness (@crookesnutritionfitness) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:52am PDT

For true lovers of the humble chicken wing, make it your mission to try as many of these beauties as possible in 2018... and let us know how you get on.



Are there any other establishments that deserve to be included on this list? Let us know in the comment section.

READ NEXT: Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point