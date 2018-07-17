New Openings

PICS: A New Cosmetics Store Is Opening In Dublin City This Week

There's going to be a queue a mile long out the door for these "game and life changing" products

It Cosmetics Main

Beauty lovers are in for an absolute treat.

Arnotts has announced that a brand new cosmetics store is opening in the Beauty Hall this week.

According to their website, IT Cosmetics will be launching online and in-store on the 25th July.

It Cosmetics 2

IT Cosmetics has over 1m followers on instagram and was founded Jamie Kern Lima who was aided by leading plastic surgeons and dermatologists.

They wanted to find ways to create a make-up and skincare collection that was cruelty-free but was also able to improve skin.

Most notable is their product 'Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer' which sold out in under 10 minutes upon launch.

They have a whole host of products and have since been bought out by L’Oréal for a billion (yep, with a b) dollar deal.

You can find more information about their products on their website here.

