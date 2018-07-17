PICS: A New Cosmetics Store Is Opening In Dublin City This Week

There's going to be a queue a mile long out the door for these "game and life changing" products

Beauty lovers are in for an absolute treat.

Arnotts has announced that a brand new cosmetics store is opening in the Beauty Hall this week.

According to their website, IT Cosmetics will be launching online and in-store on the 25th July.

IT Cosmetics has over 1m followers on instagram and was founded Jamie Kern Lima who was aided by leading plastic surgeons and dermatologists.

They wanted to find ways to create a make-up and skincare collection that was cruelty-free but was also able to improve skin.

Most notable is their product 'Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer' which sold out in under 10 minutes upon launch.

They have a whole host of products and have since been bought out by L’Oréal for a billion (yep, with a b) dollar deal.



You can find more information about their products on their website here.

