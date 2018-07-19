New Openings

A New Store Is Coming To Dundrum And It's A Shopper's Heaven

You'll find it very hard to go to Dundrum and not have a long gawk at this...

Dundrum

As if it wasn't hard enough to leave Dundrum shopping centre already.

It has gotten itself a brand new stand-alone store and quite frankly, we're over the moon about it.

98FM is reporting that Rituals has announced that it will be opening a store in Dundrum in Autumn.

The brand is famous for scented candles and products for shower and bath also.

They feature famous names like White Lotus and Yi Yi Ren if you wouldn't smile.

The stand-alone store will feature a "lifestyle" area which will offer meditation services and as well as massages.

According to Dundrum's website, Rituals was "founded in 2000 and is designed to help you slow down and find happiness in the smallest of things. Their passion is to turn everyday routines into more meaningful rituals.

"Inspired by the wisdom and ancient traditions of Asian cultures, they have created an extensive collection of luxurious yet affordable products for home and body.

"The aim is to enrich your life using unique signature fragrances that are carefully designed and composed by the world’s finest perfumers."

We're really looking forward to seeing this opening up.

