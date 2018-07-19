The Pavilion Bar Is Temporarily Closing From Saturday

Bad news for the sun worshippers and can-lovers of Dublin.

The Pavilion Bar in Trinity College has confirmed that it will be closing from Saturday July 21 until Monday July 30 in order to accommodate the Trinity Summer Series which takes place on the grounds of the university throughout the last week of the month.

With temperatures set to rise again this weekend, Dubliners will have to find a new place to go and catch some rays over a cold drink.

Singer Grace Jones will kick off the series of gigs on Monday July 23 and will be followed by Il Divo (July 24), Rag 'N' Bone Man (July 25), Bryan Ferry (July 27), Gavin James (July 28) and Imelda May (July 29).

Tickets can be purchased here.

